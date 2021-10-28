Nelson Council Receives Business Community Update

The Nelson Chamber of Commerce hopes Council will extend an outdoor patio programming helping businesses adapt to COVID-19 health protocols.

While that discussion has been forwarded to Council's next Regular Meeting, talks with The Chamber on October 26th heard results from a BC Chamber of Commerce MindReader Pulse Check survey conducted in early summer.

A few take-aways include 21% of Kootenay businesses reporting being in fairly poor shape, 15% of Kootenay Businesses reporting they're in very good shape and 35% in good shape. Furthermore, 52% of Kootenay Businesses report decreased sales volume over the last year.

The return of favorite events and boosting community spirits was top of mind for many:

“Has The Chamber had discussions about events? Things like Winterfest? Things like the concerts we’ve had down… I think you guys had one recently…. Are we putting up a slate of activities that we can pull off in a COVID safe way...?” asked Councillor Keith Page.

“Is there any discussion at The Chamber about some kind of Christmas on Baker Street? I mean we are allowed out now. I mean obviously we can walk up and down the main street; is there any thought amongst the business community…?” asked Councillor Janice Morrison.

The Chamber's Executive Director says there will definitely be some sort of heavy shop-local campaign hitting the streets this holiday season, adding he would like to see the annual Business Excellence Awards return with more of a focus on irregularity.

Councillor Jesse Woodward says he's worried people are too focused on returning to normal:

“When you’re out there and you’re talking to businesses do you feel like the business owners…. have this understanding that the instability might just be the new normal and that adaptation has to happen continuously…?

Woodward heard back that Nelson businesses are teetering on the edge and that City Council extending the temporary outdoor patio program for businesses might help. Discussions went in a slightly different direction when Councillor Rik Logtenberg expressed interest in collaborating Kootenay-wide to make the entire region more appealing to climate focused provincial grant funding. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more in the days to follow.