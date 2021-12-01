Nelson Council Receives Poverty Reduction Plan Presentation

Nelson City Council received a run-down of Nelson At It's Best's Poverty Reduction Plan last week, November 23rd, after agreeing to collaborate with the organization last year.

Five pillars outlined in the Together Nelson plan to help reduce poverty are employment and income, education and skill building, access to services, transportation, and housing. Using the Low Income Measure; Nelson has an 18.6% poverty rate with roughly 2100 hundred people compared to 12.1% federally. Nelson's Living Wage is up a dollar and ten cents this year at $19.56, compared to $20.46 in Victoria, $16.71 in Kamloops and $18.15 in Trail.

Mayor John Dooley says poverty could be addressed regionally instead of putting the onus on Nelson alone:

“We have delivered a lot of housing that is supposedly in the affordable category for people and recently we’re looking at now with the blessing by the way of Minister Eby; a regional strategy….”

One pair of Councillors addressed City improvements that raise the cost of community living:

“There’s so many people out there that are working to make our town even better and that there are so many NGO’s that are trying to do great work, like what you’re doing, and in some ways we make our town better and better and it becomes even more sought after. So it’s…. a bit of a double-edge sword.” says Councillor Jesse Woodward.

“Often times we look out and we see a problem that needs to be solved, the commodification of our property and what this town is and how nice and beautiful and how nice and easy it is to sell it for a high price, and on the tail end of that how that has an effect on the people and the residents that live in the City.” says Councillor Keith Page.

The strategy focuses on economic inclusion as well as development, with recommendations to explore a social enterprise and business forum for living wages. Presenters hope the City will publicly endorse the plan, join their Community Partner Network, sponsor a funding application and more.