Nelson Council Receives Update on Local Business Sector

Nelson's Chamber of Commerce recently updated City Council on the current state of the local business sector.

Workforce, increased costs and insurance are the top listed issues for the 500 chamber members and 1400 local licence holders. While labour, inflation and supply chain add to the issue of increasing costs, local shopping and community advocacy have The Chamber’s hopes high for overall growth in both Nelson and the Kootenays.

One example is that restaurants alone are paying roughly 32% more for canned goods and 30% more for kitchen supplies. A local store reportedly cited 600 lost hours and 12,000 lost dollars due to sick days required for staff of 15.

Economic Recovery Advisor Darren Davidson answers a question on what City Council can do to help:

“Keeping costs down in any way that the city can, whether it’s permitting or rates or through the taxation would be the first and foremost request from all aspects of business. That extends to all levels of government. That would probably be the first thing that pops to mind….”

Executive Director Tom Thompson speaks to a cultural shift in the workforce:

“I don’t know if it’s anything to do with employers not doing a good job of being an employer, I think it’s just a shift in younger demographics saying that they’ve got more choice and they’ve tried working from home, they seem to like working from home (and) it seems to work for some of them. Employers are asking them to come back so there’s a lot of different factors that are in there.”

“Recently the Federal Government, the BC Chamber and our Chamber was involved in some of the advocacy to get international students allowed to work for more than 20 hours a week while they’re in school. That’s just been increased for another 16 months anyway to 40 hours; they can work up to 40 hours if they so choose now. That’s a real benefit because a lot of those students wanted to work more….” adds Thompson

Thompson adds that there hasn't been financial aid for the current crisis like there was for the pandemic that has now eased.

Tonight, November 8th, is the Inaugural Meeting for the new Nelson City Council.

This evening’s agenda includes an indigenous welcome and acknowledgement from a West Kootenay Metis Society representative, as well as an Inaugural Address from soon-to-be Mayor Janice Morrison.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.