Nelson Council Seeking Answers on Dwindling Fish Stock

A late item for Nelson City Council this week is seeing a letter issued to various government bodies regarding depleted fish-stock in Kootenay Lake.

The discussion was raised by Mayor John Dooley following recent talks with local Mayors and Directors in favor of seeking answers:

“There’s some serious concerns about fish habitat in Kootenay Lake and the depletion in the kokanee stocks in particular and the fact that we’re currently in a program now to kill dolly varden and rainbow trout just to keep the kokanee stocks at some kind of a reasonable level.”

Mayor Dooley adds other community groups are involved and some members are reaching out to other organizations around Kootenay Lake. Councillor Keith Page suggested the Columbia River Treaty be brought into the conversation but Councillor Janice Morrison says RDCK Chair Aimee Watson already has ties to that group:

“.… These discussions around the fish and the water levels have been quite fluid, mind the pun, or lack of fluid…. At the table we’re always getting updates at the Regional District….”

The letter to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Department for Fisheries and Oceans is seeking the current status on Kootenay Lake fish stocks and details on strategies to boost population numbers.