Nelson Council Supports Financial Contribution for Ukraine

Nelson City Council has voted to financially support Ukraine with staff set to explore how donations could best be utilized for the cause.

Councillor Jesse Woodward led discussions on the proposal after introducing the item as a late addition to Tuesday’s agenda, February 8th:

“…. It’s regarding whether or not Nelson could give a monetary gift, or help basically with the Ukrainian crisis. So I’m just putting it out on the floor; it could be that we could get staff to look at the best possible way of doing that…. We could just make a request that staff look into what would be the best way that a municipality could help out, and the other element that I thought is that if we find a good way of doing that we challenge other municipalities and maybe get a bit of a wave going….”

Mayor John Dooley was fully supportive:

“Would you like to make a motion to that effect and maybe if you wish put a number on it as well?” Dooley asked Woodward “…. I kind of had in my head a thousand dollars; I thought would be a fair sum….”

Mayor Dooley also proposed encouraging community members to take part but Woodward prefers to get the ball rolling on the side of local government. The motion was passed unanimously by council.