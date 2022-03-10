Nelson Council Supports Financial Contribution for Ukraine
Nelson City Council has voted to financially support Ukraine with staff set to explore how donations could best be utilized for the cause.
Councillor Jesse Woodward led discussions on the proposal after introducing the item as a late addition to Tuesday’s agenda, February 8th:
“…. It’s regarding whether or not Nelson could give a monetary gift, or help basically with the Ukrainian crisis. So I’m just putting it out on the floor; it could be that we could get staff to look at the best possible way of doing that…. We could just make a request that staff look into what would be the best way that a municipality could help out, and the other element that I thought is that if we find a good way of doing that we challenge other municipalities and maybe get a bit of a wave going….”
Mayor John Dooley was fully supportive:
“Would you like to make a motion to that effect and maybe if you wish put a number on it as well?” Dooley asked Woodward “…. I kind of had in my head a thousand dollars; I thought would be a fair sum….”
Mayor Dooley also proposed encouraging community members to take part but Woodward prefers to get the ball rolling on the side of local government. The motion was passed unanimously by council.
Castlegar Council Reflects on Rally for UkraineThis Sunday's event is set to run from 1PM to 2PM near Castlegar City Hall.
Rossland Mayor Speaks to Sculpture Plan AgreementThe plan budgets $3000 for installation at each of the three dedicated locations and an annual budget of $3000 for any changes or relocations.
Castlegar City Council Talks Physician RecruitmentThe delegation says Castlegar already has a leg up by facilitating the program and meeting in the first place, adding there are only two Community Recruiters currently in BC and Northern Health wants to mirror work being done in our area.
Rossland Council Considers Amendments for Redstone ProposalCouncil passed third reading as an amended motion, retaining trigger discussions and the requirement of a trail connection from Queen Street to the Rubberhead Trail, but without the secondary access road.
SEFC Weather Report Cites Cooler Than Average FebruaryFebruary saw 97% of average snowfall and 57% of overall precipitation with just five days of measurable rainfall.
Remuneration Talks Kick-Off in Castlegar, Committee Members ProposedCouncil’s last Committee of the Whole meeting, February 22nd, saw members mull over proposed participants of a Remuneration Review Select Committee. Council’s approval is set for later today, March 7th.
Selkirk Hosts Community Dialogue for PeaceThe College's Mir Centre for Peace was established in 1999 to mandate the understanding and building cultures of peace through education.
Thursday Rally in Nelson Spreads Support for UkraineThursday’s rain didn’t stop upwards of 20 people from gathering between Nelson Provincial Court and the cenotaph outside Nelson City Hall, with signs reading "stop Putin; stand with Ukraine" and "glory to Ukraine".
Trail RCMP Report Seeks Suspect, Speaks to Hit and Run, Theft, moreA report to police on February 16th alleges that a 38-year old Nelson man was making veiled threats towards a Rossland Avenue business in Trail. The man is believed to be somewhere in the West Kootenays and the public are being urged to help find him. Find the suspect image above or click here.