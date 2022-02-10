Nelson Council Votes in Welcome Sign Design Competition

Nelson City Council voted to support Option A in the Welcome to Nelson Sign Competition at Tuesday's Regular Council Meeting.

Community voting narrowed submissions down to four from the 30 original participants. Options A and B take the lead respectively with Option A landing roughly 1500 of the 3800 community votes. Councillor Jesse Woodward says if you're wondering why the final designs have the same rustic appearance as their predecessor, that’s simply what the majority asked for:

“The public really wanted the signs to be similar…. Because I have read some comments on social media that (say) ‘why are the signs so similar to the ones there now?’; I think it’s really important that that went out to the public and the public came back very clearly….”

Councillor Keith Page wishes earlier themes in the contest had bled through a little more to the final designs presented:

“I think there was room there to have a more proportional selection within the final candidates to reflect that a good quarter of the people were hoping for something different or in a new direction.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg favored Option B for the design’s connection to Japanese heritage and preservation of the wood material:

“But really the thing that’s driving that Option B is the method of preserving the wood and ensuring a much longer life to the signs than our previous sign.”

Staff says they'll keep that wood preservation technique in mind while working to bring Option A to life. Next steps in the process include consulting with local indigenous peoples to find opportunities for land acknowledgement, plus consultation with the Ministry of Transportation.

Forty-five percent of survey voters identify as living in Nelson and thirty-three percent reside in the surrounding area.