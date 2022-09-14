Nelson Council, Wildsafe Coordinator Talk Bears and Bear-Proof Garbage

Nelson City Council's second-quarter financials update last week sparked a conversation on minimizing bear conflicts.

Mayor Dooley asks those concerned about garbage smells to bear with the City as the impending organics program should launch over the next year. A pair of City Councillors then shared that residents want bear-proof garbage receptacles but can no longer get one for their properties.

Councillor Keith Page explains:

“…. Looking at the kind of holistic approach to that concern; are we earmarking any moneys to bring back bear-proof bins and implement a bear-proof bin program to make them accessible? Because there certainly are a lot of people asking for that to return.”

Councillor Janice Morrison echoed those concerns:

“…. And I don’t like it when I see there’s a live bear trap set-up actually two blocks before my house right now. Which is really starting to move into the interior part of the City, so I think we have to make sure we cover all of the bases while we try to protect the wildlife in the area.”

City Manager Kevin Cormack agrees with Mayor Dooley that the impending organics program and food-cyclers should be an efficient solution, but he’s open to consideration:

“We’ll give some thought. We could maybe look at taking those orders and making a larger consolidated order and people would just get them delivered centrally and people would come pick them up as opposed to last time we bought a bunch and we sold them over time….”

Councillor Morrison adds that her food-cycler has its limits as far as what can be cycled, to-which Councillor Logtenberg responds that the next models will cover bones and other tougher organics.

Bears really are the talk of the town right now; the Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Nelson’s WildsafeBC Coordinator to learn more.

Lisa Thompson tells Bounce Radio that while provincial bear-smart recognition is an ideal goal for the City; current practices won't make that possible any time soon. She says the responsibility is on residents as wildlife behaviour won't change:

“This season we’ve seen a higher number of black bears in and around the Nelson community and that’s for several reasons, whether it’s because people and residents and businesses just aren’t securing their garbage, and/or seasonal affects on natural food availability for the bears.”

Thompson highlights Fairview and Uphill as local bear hotspots but notes downtown sightings are also increasing due to easily accessible garbage:

“Garbage from businesses as well as residences as well as apartment blocks, that perhaps don’t have their garbage secured or a big haul or heavy duty bear-proof dumpster. Also I am seeing dumpsters to that affect that do have the bear-proofing on it but are left open. So that’s kind of a moot point where you need to close those dumpsters so they can’t access what’s in it.”

She adds that WildsafeBC has resources to make it easier on residents that are struggling to manage their garbage:

“Have a look there; consider doing a bulk-buy with families or friends or others in your neighbourhood to reduce the costly shipping fees associated with getting those bear-proof bins in. Another option is it is fruit-season so look at fall harvest programs on community Facebook pages to manage your fruit trees if you’re not able to…. Skunks really love eating that fallen fruit so if you’re not clearing that fruit away you’re going to have skunks, you’re going to have rats (and) you’re going to have bears come and eat your fruit.”

Thompson says it's frustrating to see continued offences in areas that are already receiving door-to-door education because of heightened bear conflicts. Another part of the problem is new-comers that settle I the Nelson area without realizing how much wildlife there is.