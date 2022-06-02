Nelson Councillor Pushing Back on Misinformation

One Nelson City Councillor hopes to see a less divided community and says pushing back on misinformation is where it needs to start.

Council heard from the public on Tuesday, May 24th, including speakers denouncing reliance on COVID-19 vaccines. While there was some concern raised that the conversation could turn to debate, Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the community-divide is something that needs addressing:

“…. Part of that is an ongoing set of meetings with a part of the community that we’ve heard from even tonight; the anti-vax community…. And I might bring this back for every COW meeting. I do see this separation in our community, it’s really real, it’s really strong and I do want to publically continue to push back on some of what I think are some of the really unhelpful parts of that movement which is misinformation. The cherry picking off scientific data, the misconstruing of statistics, the uncited sources and it’s a real problem…. It in fact undermines the fundamental argument that this community is making which is they’re feeling that their ontology, their world view…. in some cases their spirituality is being attacked and undermined. I think this is legitimate and something we need to address as a community but this does not…. Accommodate for bad science, which is absolutely rampant in that community.”

“You’re expressing, woven into your thesis there was a lot of effectively philosophical, even spiritual questions, which are valid and right to hold and to share. But then you try to use some scientific babble or some pseudoscience in that….” The Councillor told one speaker

Councillor Logtenberg encourages those that are passionate and says the community has an important prospective and position if their argument is kept within metaphysics, but they lose credibility when citing bad science. Click here to watch the full statement.