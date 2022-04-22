Nelson Councillor Talks Anti-Vax Conflict, Encourages Others Listen

One Nelson City Councillor is encouraging his fellow elected officials to listen, following a March 22nd appearance from Kootenay Freedom representatives.

Council Reports shared during this Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, April 19th, heard Councillor Rik Logtenberg apprehensively bring the matter of anti-vax mandates back up again:

“I wanted to get an updated read on how that community is doing and then also to get a better sense of what they wanted from their Council…. I’ll just give you a few quick little couple of takeaways that I took from those meetings and the first is that there are quite a few people…. Certainly more than I expected in the City itself….”

“One of the things I think that we should consider as Councillors or maybe as a Council table itself is to do a little more listening of this community and part of the reason for that is that we’re operating in two pretty distinct world views…. If you’re a religious person for example we tend to integrate pretty well as a society with people of different faiths. But in part I think it’s because we tend not to hold that faith or that viewpoint in the world itself it’s largely abstract; it’s in our minds or kind of in our hearts…. If you’re really leading with your passion or your faith, that’s when you get conflict….”

“When you really believe something and then when that belief is reinforced by your community in particular, it starts to almost manifest itself in your world and I think that’s where the conflicts start to come, but I think that the solution to that, or the necessary corrective I think, is listening….”

Ultimately, Logtenberg finds the anti-vax mandate community to be genuine and hopes to lessen the divide for the greater community, especially heading into an October election.