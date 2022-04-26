Nelson Councillors Debate Attendee to NIC Advisory Committee

A decision to appoint one Nelson City Councillor to the Nelson Innovation Centre's Advisory Committee earlier this month, April 5th, didn't take long to turn into an all-out audition.

Councillors Keith Page and Rik Logtenburg had each volunteered for the position and were both asked to speak their piece. The pair is already committed to a number of other committees but expressed willingness to stepdown from one to instead attend NIC’s Advisory Committee.

“…. Having quite a bit of experience in the tech sector on sort of the traditional innovation side which is more software, there’s some hardware. It’s really kind of digital technology and I’ll just say that this community is bursting with digital technology. We do not have to choose that industry anymore….” says Councillor Rik Logtenberg

“…. That’s kind of me and Rik in a nutshell. So it’s going to be kind of a question of whether or not we’re going to throw up our lightning rod and bring a ton of attention in and energize the whole sector, or are we going to focus on the ground work and allow this to be an educational component….” says Councillor Keith Page

“…. Interesting comments; I’m definitely more of the local grass roots ilk. What appeals to me about this group is that it’s going to be a bridge for the city and the community around a lot of the things we’ve been trying to get them to do for several years and we haven’t been successful….” chimes in Councillor Nicole Charlwood

The pair was reminded that while the Innovation Centre is one local climate lens, it doesn't manage the entire local climate sector or the city’s Nelson Next climate strategy. Because of this, as well as her most recent appointment as an elected official and having fewer committals, Councillor Nicole Charlwood was appointed to the Nelson Innovation Centre's Advisory Committee.