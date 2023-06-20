Nelson Court Finds Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Constable

Alex Jack Willness has been found guilty of unlawful act manslaughter in the July 2020 death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young.

Madame Justice Lyster’s decision was heard at about Noon today, June 20th 2023, after beginning the trial back on March 6th.

Young was struck in the head with a skateboard by Willness, late on July 16th, after crossing a patio railing to confront the then 26-year old.

Following the incident, Willness fled about a half-block away until he was apprehended by other restaurant patrons and held for police.

The Constable had been seated at a restaurant, Cantina del Centro, with his wife and shared the patio section with two other parties when a rowdy group including Alex Willness approached along the sidewalk.

When restaurant patrons became annoyed by the loud and unruly cluster, Willness and Young met at the center line on Baker Street.

Young raised one arm towards Willness and was then struck with the accused’s skateboard, falling forwards and later being struck again when attempting to rise to his feet.

Not all witness recollections perfectly matched up at this time and the nature of Young having initially raised his arm was brought into question, leveraged for a self-defense claim on behalf of the accused.

Justice Lyster says surveillance video however is an “unbiased witness” and one that is “never subject to stress”:

“One thing the recording makes crystal clear is, as all the eye witnesses and Mr. Willness testified, everything happened very quickly…. Depending on where one’s attention is focused it is not possible to see everything that is happening all at once. This goes a long way to explaining why the eye-witnesses recollections varied and were incomplete. No one could have seen everything that happened in real time.”

While the accused had claimed self-defense, Madame Justice Lyster calls Willness “the author of the situation”, ultimately choosing to move towards any perceived threat and use his skateboard as a weapon instead of retreating or acting more defensively.

As previously mentioned Young had raised his arm before being struck the first time, but there was no doubting Young’s vulnerability when struck the second time.

Lyster considered this response to be out of anger and disproportionate to the situation.

Willness recalled being sprayed with an unknown substance earlier that day, causing outrage that seemingly lingered as time went on.

Both Alex Willness and Allan Young were intoxicated at the time of this incident, Young being described as “five to six times the legal limit to drive” while Willness was unable to recall details such as breaking a window in the back of a police vehicle, also claiming that he perceived the 55-year old to be around the same age as him.

Young arrived at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson around 12:20AM on July 17th and within hours his mental status began deteriorating, prompting preparation to transfer him to Kelowna General Hospital where he would later pass away on July 21st.

A number of medical experts have testified throughout the trial representing Young’s treatment on scene, in both Nelson and Kelowna hospitals, as well as the following autopsy that determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

On the day of Verdict, Justice Lyster described Young’s brain injury as “uncommon” and associated with about one-to-four percent of head injuries:

“100% of occlusions to the exterior venous sinus are fatal. This was the injury Mr. Young had.”

In conclusion, appearing in-person today in Nelson’s Provincial Courthouse, Alex Jack Willness is found guilty of manslaughter.

The date for a subsequent sentence hearing will be scheduled in August to determine judgement.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.