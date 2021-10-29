Nelson-Creston MLA Speaks to Bill 26, Jumbo Glacier Dissolution

(Image provided by Facebook)

Tuesday's announcement that The Province has introduced Bill-26 means the contentious East Kootenay Jumbo Glacier Mountain Resort municipality is on it's way out the door.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson following Tuesday’s BC NDP media release, who explains that the issue first arose in 2013 when legislation made the zero-resident Jumbo Pass a Resort Municipality.

“….Which is also known as Qat'muk by the Ktunaxa people, so today is a big day of celebration as legislation is currently going through the house that will give the provincial government the authority to essentially dissolve Jumbo….”

Bounce News asked MLA Anderson just how likely dissolution is at this point:

“It is very likely that it will proceed and become legislation and then once that happens The Minister is able to undergo the process of dissolving Jumbo Glacier Mountain Resort municipality and my understand is that will happen fairly immediately.”

Anderson thanks her predecessor Michelle Mungall for the time and effort she invested while MLA for Nelson-Creston:

“….She fought this from the beginning and she was really able to, when we were in government last term, get this process running and so it’s Michelle (and) of course the Ktunaxa but also all of the community….”

Amended legislation also prevents future local governments from creating Mountain Resort Municipalities without residents. Qat'muk is the Ktunaxa name for Home of the Grizzly Bear Spirit.