Nelson Creston MLA Speaks to Local Library Funding

Public Libraries across the Kootenays are included as recipients in the 71 facilities across BC splitting eight-million dollars total.

The Nelson Municipal Library is receiving $42,038.56

The Creston Public Library - $38,970.57

The Kaslo & District Public Library is getting $28,690.12

The Salmo Public Library - $29,637.85

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson to discuss the announcement:

“Collectively public libraries in the Kootenays are receiving nearly $140,000…. The pandemic really changed the way people access information and entertainment and so libraries are trying to keep up the pace with this change and these services and this will help with that so they can provide a better collection of E-Books, E-Magazines and other online services….” says the Nelson-Creston MLA

“I would just like to thank all the incredible librarians, support staff, volunteers and board members for the important work that they do. I would also love to give a special shout-out to Taylor Caron, the Director of the Salmo Public Library, who won a Provincial Award for her innovation and advocacy.” adds MLA Anderson

Libraries are able to fund service enhancements like computer and virtual technology training, as well as fill other gaps created by the pandemic.