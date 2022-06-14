Nelson Crews Respond to Monday Morning Morgan Street Blaze

(Image Provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)

Yesterday's structure fire on Morgan Street in Nelson saw 18 total firefighters respond at 12:51AM.

The first crews to arrive found large freely burning flames coming from three sides of an outbuilding. The residential-area blaze took about 15 minutes to extinguish but crews kept an eye on it for about an hour afterwards and returned to the station at 3:50AM.

Chief Jeff Hebbert tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the property’s primary residence was far back from the roadway and below road-level, so crews made their own attack path over a railing to reach the flame engulfed sauna building roughly 20-feet from that home.

“…. And it was a sauna, probably about a 10 foot by 10 foot, maybe a touch smaller; sauna that was all made out of a wooden construction and that’s where the fire originated.”

“I believe there were two people living in the house at the time and it was the residents of an uphill house that was probably closer to like 50-feet away that witnessed the flames and called it in.” adds Chief Hebbert

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation but The Fire Chief has some general safety reminders for the community moving ahead:

“Sometimes you just can’t control when a fire takes place. You just want to make sure that everything is unplugged and off whenever you leave something unattended. We’re starting to see a lot more like that lately, especially with lithium batteries and charging devices. Everything needs to be charged these days and everything has a lithium battery…. I mean I’m not saying that’s what caused this fire but we are seeing an increase in fires in relation to some charging equipment.”

The Chief adds that having working smoke detectors and alarms is critical in every household. Anyone needing assistance in installing or changing the batteries in your smoke detectors and alarm can call the Nelson Fire Hall.