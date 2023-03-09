Nelson Drag Storytime Event Postponed for Safety Reasons

(stock image)

The Drag Storytime Children's event planned for Saturday at Nelson's Public Library has been called off for now as officials have safety concerns, saying social media protests have become intimidating and threatening.

Performer Birkley Valks tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he’d hoped to give back to the town he was born and raised in:

“Basically all it is, is me dressing up or any other performer dressing up in a fun kid-friendly costume and reading stories. It promotes literacy, it promotes education, it promotes inclusivity and it promotes love. There’s nothing I can really think of that would be wrong or scary for anybody, but I guess not everybody has the same opinion as myself.”

A statement by the Library describes the session as a voluntary event for people who may identify as LGBTQ2IA+, people in same-sex caregiver(s) families, their allies and interested members of the public.

Valks is a firm believer in the importance of education:

“I personally came out when I was 20 years old…. There were a bunch of red flags but I didn’t know that was even a possibility and I fought really hard. I went through a lot of depression and a lot of chaos internally because I didn’t know who I was and I’d never been introduced to it. Well I’m trying to make sure that there is an opportunity for kids to be introduced to it, so they don’t feel as trapped as I did.”

Bounce Radio asked Valks what words he might have for other members of the community feeling discouraged by the event’s negative online response:

“I think we need to take the higher road…. Whatever it takes and as long as everybody leads with love and positivity, I think that we can make sure that this is a safe (and) happy event and people would actually really enjoy it. If those people that are fighting had the opportunity to sit in and see what it was really about instead of these news stories and whatever else down in the states; these horror stories….”

Library officials say it's unfortunate that misinformation and untruths have spread beyond their control. While the facility won’t be going forward with hosting the event Saturday, they say they’re not cancelling the program. Meanwhile some community members are holding a counter-protest on Saturday at City Hall.