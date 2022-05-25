Nelson Driver Makes Grand Forks RCMP May-Long Wrap-up
Grand Forks RCMP had a mixed bag of calls through the May Long Weekend.
Saturday's traffic stop in Christina Lake, May 21st, only saw a few warnings issued, but early the next morning both police and fire services attended a College Road structure fire where a garage sustained damage from an errant firework.
That Sunday night, May 22nd, officers noted two quads being driven in the South Ruckle area, which initially fled but where tracked down and ticketed for driving without due care and failing to stop.
The next night, May 23rd, a 17-year old Nelson driver had their vehicle impounded for seven days.
Police clocked the driver exceeding 100km/h in a 50-zone and charged the Nelson teen for excessive speed, failure to produce a driver’s license and failure to display their "N" sign.
