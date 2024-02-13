Nelson Fire and Rescue Speaks to Investigation Following Selkirk Blaze

Nelson Fire and Rescue says investigation efforts have gone well following last Thursday's explosions and fire at Selkirk College's Silver King Campus.

The blaze at Selkirk's North Trades Building was 20-feet by 20-feet in size and accompanied by a pair of exploding Acetyle tanks.

Fire Chief Jeff Hebert explains:

“We’ve narrowed it down to an area where they were storing some oxyacetylene systems, I think they had three oxyacetylene systems stored in this area. They had some welders with other gas bottles and grinding equipment and welding tables and stuff like that.”

The Chief is glad that crews arrived when they did:

“We’re not quite certain what started the original fire but we’re confident to say that it was started on the outside. It looks like it was not suspicious but it was started on the outside of the building there and spread through those oxyacetylene tanks and all that other machinery and equipment….”

“…. There was a waste oil tank literally feet from where the fire had originated. It was probably like a 1500-gallon waste oil tank. But they had constructed a metal barrier between that tank and that barrier was severely damaged but it managed to stop the spread of fire to that waste oil tank and another 30-feet away was a fuel supply depot.”

Chief Hebert says doors were blown off their tracks and glass was broken but thankfully nobody was injured