Nelson Fire Chief Speaks to FireSmart Season, Assessments, more

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services says FireSmarting season is here.

Nelson Chief Jeff Hebert tells Bounce Radio that residents should book a free FireSmart Home Assessment with the Fire Hall to get started:

“I think they rebranded them; they’re called home ignition zone assessments and in that assessment we will give you tips and a list of things to do. It’s all scored on a FireSmart scoring system and that will lay out the best bang for your buck as far as what clean-up, fuel mitigation and reduction items you can do around your house to improve the chances of your home surviving an ember shower.”

Homeowners can also earn a rebate of up to $500 for acting on recommendations through their FireSmart Home Assessment.

Chief Hebert says a burn period is also active now through at least May 1st:

“We have to coordinate our burning days with proper venting and smoke control. So if for some reason we notice that an acceptable level of burning was not permitted due to environmental issues we might extend that. I know last year we extended that by a couple of weeks….”

“…. Our uptake on the burning permit is good. We don’t usually see a lot of bylaw enforcement calls and calls in regards to people who are burning that don’t have a permit. This time of year is actually the exception, usually people are really good about coming into the fire hall with proof of their home owner insurance and getting the permit.”

Burn permits must be acquired in person at the Ward Street Fire Hall.