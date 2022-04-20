Nelson Fire Chief Speaks to Sunday Mobile Park Blaze

(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)

Nelson's structure fire at the Rosemont Mobile Park on Sunday was a complete loss, but crews managed to prevent flames spreading to neighbouring trailers and nearby trees.

Nelson Fire & Rescue Services caught word at 7:03PM on April 17th with both on duty members responding as well as 15 additional members from home. A single trailer with flames coming from the windows and a large plume of smoke was observed upon arrival. Nelson Hydro was called to disconnect power for the safety of crews and nearby residents.

“There was lots of tall cedar trees around the trailer or mobile home we were working on and we were able to actually protect that with enough water, but had this been in say August or something the cedars so close to the one mobile home would have easily transmitted fire over to a second one and possibly a third one.” says Nelson Fire Chief Len MacCharles

The homeowner was treated for minor smoke inhalation but there were no major injuries.

“The homeowner was present and was able to exit the home and they managed to save their pet as they were leaving. There were no other injuries and unfortunately it was a complete loss of the mobile home.” adds Chief MacCharles

“Sometimes we come across fires were people do not have either owners insurance or renters insurance, and I can’t stress enough that even though folks tend to minimize the likelihood that they will experience a fire; please, please everyone should have insurance to cover any losses against a fire.” says The Chief.

The fire appears to have originated in the living room area before spreading but the cause remains under investigation. A release from Nelson Fire & Rescue says damage is estimated at $200,000.