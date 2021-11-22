Nelson Fire Crews Extinguish Gas Station Blaze

A fire at Nelson’s Superstore Mobil gas station early this morning, November 22nd, was put out with help from six firefighters, two engines and one utility vehicle.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services responded to a report of fire at the rear of the store at 4:59AM to find a storage shed was completely involved in flames upon arrival. Crews were able to quickly known down the fire with 500 gallons of onboard of water and spent two hours overhauling and investigating the cause of the fire, which is still yet to be known.

Two members of the Nelson Police Department also assisted with the initial emergency response.

Nelson Fire and Rescue reports there were no injuries, and urges residents to check that their carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are properly working.