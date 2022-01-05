Nelson Fire Crews Respond to Wednesday Morning House Blaze

(Image provided by Facebook)

A house fire at 1214 Front Street in Nelson this morning, January 5th, saw one person rescued and a temporary closure of Front Street.

Nelson Fire Rescue Services received a 911 call just after 8AM and Fire Chief Len MacCharles says the initial attack took just less than 15 minutes:

“Typically with any of these operations you go through the building and put out all the little hotspots that are burning, the door jams and all those things that were burning, and this fire here was very hot so it caused quite a bit of damage.”

The fire hydrant nearest the home in question was completely buried in snow as of yesterday, January 4th, but Public Works crews had thankfully uncovered it. Chief MacCharles says he can only guess what might have happened if the hydrant was not accessible:

“It would have caused a delay. We know with the extraordinary snowfall we’ve had…. A number of the fire hydrants have been covered (and) it’s difficult to find them…. Typically the lower ones don’t have a flag on them because we don’t typically get that much snow down low, but it would have caused a delay for sure….”

He adds while it may not be residents’ direct responsibility to clear fire hydrants, most people that live near one know about it, and it’s an act of civic pride that especially helps when facing extraordinary weather events. MacCharles says there’s no word yet on the condition of the individual rescued, but he believes their injuries were fairly significant:

“We were able to rescue the individual inside the building and bring them outside and administered first responder first care and then handed them off to BC Ambulance….”

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.