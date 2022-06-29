iHeartRadio
Nelson Fire & Rescue Cautions Boat Owners Ahead of Canada Day

heronlanding-emileezaitsoff

(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue)

Nelson Fire and Rescue is reminding boat owners to stay clear of the fireworks fallout zone this Friday.

Boats are not permitted within 200 metres of the launch area after 6PM on Canada Day and any boats tied to buoys must be moved away.

Nelson Police will be patrolling the water.

This before a Category 3 Open Burning prohibition begins Thursday at noon.

