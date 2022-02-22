Nelson Fire Responds to Dental Business Blaze
(Image provided by Nelson Fire & Rescue Services)
Nelson Fire and Rescue Services say yesterday's early morning fire to a dental business caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.
On duty members responded as well as 15 additional members from home at 1:20AM on February 21st to a report of a structure fire at 632-Front Street.
Flames were visible in the front office and were extinguished shortly after 1:30AM, but the business still suffered heavy smoke, heat and fire damage.
The blaze appears to have originated in that office area but the cause remains under investigation.
Nelson Fire and Rescue Services remind the public to ensure you have an evacuation plan for your family and remember to test your smoke alarm monthly.
The Nelson Police Department has had a busy 48-hour period responding to 16 overdose calls.
Officers were called to an unresponsive male lying in an alley on Friday, February 18th, and police were able to restore a weak pulse and shallow breathing before fire and medical services arrived.
Chief Constable Donovan Fisher says it's become routine for police to show up, save a life, stick around to assist Fire and Emergency Health Services and clean up debris before moving on to the next call.
