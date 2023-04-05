Nelson Food Centre ED Addresses a Changing Food Access Landscape

(Image provided by Nelson Community Food Centre's Facebook page)

Bounce Radio caught up with The Nelson Community Food Centre following a recent appearance before Nelson City Council on changes to local food access.

A recent meeting for Nelson's five food access services covered the closure of Salvation Army's hot meal program and the group's combined coverage for the area. Present were representatives for the Salvation Army, the Hub, Saint Saviours Food Pantry, Our Daily Bread and Nelson Community Food Centre.

“It felt great. We went around and shared all of the programs we offer and….. Realize that our programs compliment each other really well in terms of timing and that we’re providing a really wide range of food access programming. Specifically through the week days and then some folks offer options for the weekends and statutory holidays.” explains Executive Director Jess Chant

Chant says the program’s closure leaves more of a gap in the mornings:

“Because typically those folks would go from the hot meals program at the Salvation Army and then go to Our Daily Bread. Those who are street entrenched or facing homelessness can access The Hub from one to five, our food bank is open Tuesdays (12-2) and Wednesdays (1-4)…. Saint Saviours provides the Food Pantry on Fridays where meals are also available…. There’s good coverage but the gap really is in the mornings. Making sure people have a warm place to be and where they have connection with people; that’s another big part of what we offer alongside food.”

“We all decided as a group that with the Salvation Army hot meal program closing March 30th we would monitor our participation numbers and notice if there are any folks who used to use the Salvation Army hot meal program and where they’re going…. We’ll be meeting again in mid-May and we’ll be reporting back to Council and letting them know about the impact of the program. We at the Nelson Community Food Centre also feel like we have some capacity to try something new to address that morning gap…. So we’re looking into and exploring options around offering a breakfast program just one day a week.”

The Food Centre’s Executive Director adds that the need in Nelson is growing:

“For those that don’t know, Nelson has a really high rate of poverty: We’re above the national average and the provincial average and we have a high rate of child poverty as well…. What it really looks like in town and I’m sure people are aware of it, maybe without talking about it, but there’s a real growing wealth and equity, but those in need are very much in need, especially around food with inflation and rising food costs…. We’ve all seen an increase in working poor accessing our services, a change in the demographics and overall a dramatic increase in the amount of people accessing our services in the last six to eight months.”

The next update for City Council is anticipated for late-June.

A Point in Time Count last year for Nelson showed 88 people experiencing homelessness on the night of February 1st 2022 without including those living in hidden homelessness circumstances. It also suggested that Nelson has the second highest rate of homelessness per 1000 people in BC’s Interior.