Nelson Gyro Park Bridge Set for Removal
The City of Nelson is notifying residents that the Gyro Park Bridge is on it's way out.
The bridge is set for removal this week as Gyro's infant pool can no longer operate with the aging structure in place.
While demolition may upset some locals, the City says plans are in place to consult with the community and replace the structure.
