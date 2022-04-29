Nelson Italian-Canadian Society Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Nelson-Italian Canadian Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and a lot has changed since 1972.

The initially male-only organization was founded to support Italian immigrants through the Nelson Italian Lodge, with regular meetings of 70 or more members. President Paul Boscariol tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that while The Society started out promoting Italian culture, once members became more locally established the Society started focusing on helping the larger community:

“Some of the original aspects of the Society were to provide support for these individuals in terms of communication within the community because English obviously wasn’t their first language. The second was to provide cultural activities….”

“As a result of that The Italian Society got involved in various fundraising initiatives…. In addition to those fundraising things the Society also got involved in community Initiatives. For example the Lakeside pathway; the Italian Society as well as other service clubs in the community pitched in both financially and in-kind….” adds Boscariol

He says a banquet next Saturday, May 7th, celebrates The Society and some of the founding members:

“We’re happy that COVID restrictions have eased enough to the point where again we can have indoor gatherings. This will be the first that we’ve had in three years’ time…. We’re going to recognize eight of the charter members. These individuals have been members since 1972 so we’re talking 50 years of participation in the society….”

Boscariol notes immigration from Italy peaked during the 50's through mid-60's, but dwindled alongside the need to find opportunity outside their homeland. Looking ahead the Society is focused on growing membership and continuing their support of Italian Heritage and the greater community.