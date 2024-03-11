Nelson Izu-Shi Friendship Society Speaks to 2024 Exchange Trip

The Nelson Izu-Shi Friendship Society recently briefed City Council on plans for another exchange visit to Nelson's sister city in Japan.

The relationship between cities has flourished for over three decades with Society members in Nelson intermittently visiting Japan and vice-versa.

The Society's Bernie Zimmer says this relationship has been ongoing since 1987:

“Initially our relationship in 1987 was with the city of Shuzenji, then a few years ago it amalgamated with three other communities to form Izu-Shi, because it’s on the Izu Peninsula, so that’s where “Izu” comes from and “Shu” means city….”

Zimmer says a group of 17 will begin their trip this month with a few days in Tokyo:

“…. And then we go down to Izu-Shi and we are in a home stay. So we are with a Japanese family and it’s a wonderful cultural experience. It’s much different than just being a tourist because you’re in their home and you’re seeing what they do.”

“We did send a delegation in 2017 and again in 2019 and it was interrupted through the covid years.”

Zimmer says exchange trips used to occur annually but moving forwards they are aiming for every two years.

The first annual exchange trip since 2019 will see Nelsonites visit Izu-Shi this March and residents of Nelson's sister city in Japan visit the Kootenays this summer.

Mayor Morrison says City Council will mull over their schedule to see how they can be involved in the return of these exchange trips.