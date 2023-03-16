Nelson Launches Official Community Plan Review, Council Debates

"Imagine Nelson in 50 years" is what City Council heard this week, March 14th, during a presentation on renewing the municipality’s Official Community Plan.

An OCP is a guiding document on municipal and community priorities, policies, objectives and more.

It was no quick and easy discussion however: Elected officials long-debated who should have the authority to appoint non-Council members to an Advisory Committee. The Committee is to provide perspective on the Official Community Plan review process and ensure it is inclusive and reflective of the community’s needs and values.

Mayor Morrison and Councillors Jesse Woodward and Leslie Payne were appointed on Tuesday as non-voting members, while other seats are set to include Development Services staff and twelve community members.

“There’s two targets that come from the public when things get controversial and that’s us and development services….” began Councillor Rik Logtenberg “….And so that just puts a lot of weight onto the Committee without Council having been involved. It just seems to me like Council should have a say in such an important Committee and just even for perception that we didn’t offload all of that onto staff”

“I think that delegating to staff makes a bit of sense to me because I don’t think this is going to be a one-shot, twelve people, (and) suddenly we’re going to have the names to approve in a motion. I think that’s going to be the challenge so it will be coming back to us fairly frequently, potentially and I think the idea here is to start this process and to get this committee started to be built and the other thing is; I guess my only comment is that perception sometimes goes both ways.” says Mayor Janice Morrison

“Through this whole conversation I feel like we should just find a way of having a balanced situation here where we have staff input and council input and find a bridge so that neither one is…. dominated over the other because staff has you know so much to give and we have a lot to give too. So just finding a way to move forward where we’re all making this soup together here.” expressed Councillor Jesse Woodward

The final motion was called after some back and fourth. When votes were cast, a tie-breaker was needed and Mayor Morrison saw the motion to have staff delegate non-Council members to the OCP Advisory Committee defeated. Official Community Plans are updated every ten years and staff hopes to highlight the impacts of the outgoing document throughout this process. The timeline runs now through January 2025.