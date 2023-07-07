Nelson Lions Park Playground Upgrades Proposed to City Council

The Nelson Lion's Club recently previewed proposed Lion's Park playground upgrades to City Council.

The service club and registered charity averages a roughly $32,000 budget per year which is given back to the community.

Roger Ley says this year's fundraising is going towards the playground project:

“We are putting together a plan right now to raise money and replace the playground equipment sometime next year…. Most of our fundraising this year is going to be going towards this playground. We will at some point like to come back here and we know the city is in support of this we’ve already talked to some of the city staff…. We may come back looking for letters of support and so on just to help us on the fundraising plan….”

“…. We are lucky that of course because it’s a park community and kid orientated there’s plenty of grants, so…. We’re expecting most of the money is going to come from grants but we will do a local fundraiser as well and a big part of it, like any good community fundraiser is just getting the fun and the energy up of the community.”

Ley was asked by one City Councillor whether new equipment would be as tall as Castlegar's upcoming Castle play structure:

“We’ll be talking to staff and finding what our limits are but I would love to see a tower go in there. One of the issues is the underlay. So we’ve got the wood chips and if we can raise enough money and get the thicker rubber mat compound then you’re allowed to go a little bit higher for safety reasons. I know the city prefers the wood chips because we’ve got so much of them.”

The Nelson Lions Club was established in 1945.

The group adds that input into the design is welcomed and a committee is being put together for those that are interested.