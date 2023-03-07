Nelson Manslaughter Trial Opens, Hears First Witness

A manslaughter trail in the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allen Young officially began yesterday, March 6th, at Nelson’s Provincial Courthouse.

Madam Justice Lyster heard opening statements from Crown Counsel, represented by prosecutors Sarah Firestone and Cheryl Pine. Also heard Tuesday was a preview of set witnesses including first responders, patrons and care providers.

The Crown says Young was eating at a restaurant patio on Baker Street the night of July 16th 2020, before an encounter in the centre of the street with the accused, 26-year old Alex Willness.

The encounter reportedly lasted less than 60 seconds and saw the 55-year old victim struck over the head with a skateboard, while the accused was held for police by restaurant patrons.

Crown Counsel's Cheryl Pine says the trail is to determine whether the accused is legally responsible for Young's death.

The Court also heard that surveillance footage captured the July 16th incident and will be presented during proceedings.

The Trial's first witness was the Emergency Physician that cared for Young on the night of the incident at Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital, Dr. Rahul Kholsa.

