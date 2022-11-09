Nelson Police Address Online Video Alleging Injury
A Facebook video published to a local group on Monday has garnered provincial attention alleging that injuries, including two black eyes, were inflicted by a member of the Nelson Police Department.
Nelson Police has since explained that allegations by Ron Bendle against Sergeant Nate Holt are currently under investigation and date back to an incident in June of last year.
Bendle is listed to have appeared in Nelson Law Courts for offences that occurred on June 10th 2021.
Those offences include wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and traffic charges including speeding in a school zone.
Nelson Police are unable to provide further comment until the investigation is complete.
Castlegar City Council Holds Inaugural MeetingNew to City Council are Darcy Bell, Shirley Falstead and Sandy Bojechko. Former City Councillor Maria McFaddin was sworn in as the new Mayor and returning City Councillors are Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff, Cherryl MacLeod and Brian Bogle.
Nelson Council Receives Update on Local Business SectorWorkforce, increased costs and insurance are the top listed issues for the 500 chamber members and 1400 local license holders. While labour, inflation and supply chain add to the issue of increasing costs, local shopping and community advocacy have hopes high for overall growth in Nelson.
Kootenay Bat Project Coordinator Talks Bat Week 2022This year's annual bat counts found that local population numbers are in good standing, but it was a "special year" where bats appeared in roosts much later in the summer. Kuhnert hopes to lock down more volunteers for next year’s bat counting operations.
Nelson Council Approves Active Transportation Grant ApplicationAs the City continues to implement Active Transportation infrastructure, bike parking facilities are being eyed for public amenities and sidewalks are going where pedestrians are forced to walk on the street.
Nelson Council Approves Amendment to Financial Plan, Briefed by StaffThe amendment reflects a net cost of over $378,720 for food cycler units, with $303,000 transferred from the Recycling Reserve and the remainder from the Equipment Reserve.
Nelson Council Discusses Recreation Services, Approves AmendmentONe City Councillor cites a service review launched in 2019 as one obstacle in addressing the issue this past term.
Castlegar Council Reflects, Shares GoodbyesDuff says after 18 years as a City Councilor and multiple attempts to become Mayor, the role that he was finally able to fill was everything that he'd hoped for.
Castlegar City Council Talks Bio Solids, Awards TenderA centrifuging project earlier this year at the South Sewage Treatment Plant left plenty of bio solids behind and removal is timely as the matter already removed was stored inadequately on-site.
CBT President Speaks to Business Smart GrantsThe Sustainable Mitigation Adaptation and Resilience Transition (SMART) grants can be applied for until January 18th.