Nelson Police Address Online Video Alleging Injury

A Facebook video published to a local group on Monday has garnered provincial attention alleging that injuries, including two black eyes, were inflicted by a member of the Nelson Police Department.

Nelson Police has since explained that allegations by Ron Bendle against Sergeant Nate Holt are currently under investigation and date back to an incident in June of last year.

Bendle is listed to have appeared in Nelson Law Courts for offences that occurred on June 10th 2021.

Those offences include wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and traffic charges including speeding in a school zone.

Nelson Police are unable to provide further comment until the investigation is complete.