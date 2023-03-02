Nelson Police Address Public Complaints Comissioner Findings

Nelson's Police Chief says it's been tough year for the force already this year and while findings by BC's Public Complaints Commissioner are troublesome, The Department is committed to learning and improving.

An almost one-year long investigation regarding inappropriate messages and memes, allegedly shared by eight officers in a What's App chat-group, substantiated allegations of Discreditable Conduct against both current and retired members and cleared two current officers of any wrongdoing.

One of the officers whose allegations were supported also had a Neglect of Duty allegation substantiated.

The Vancouver Police Department completed their investigation on February 9th, on behalf of the Office of the Public Complaints Commissioner and has provided the Final Investigative Report to the Discipline Authority for consideration.

The officers whose allegations were substantiated can now prepare submissions for the Discipline Authority, with a Discipline Proceeding set to take place in the coming weeks.

A release from the City of Nelson says both the Police Department and Board have been working hard over the years to build bridges with diverse community members, provide progressive training to officers and focus on hiring new officers to improve The Department’s culture.

No further comments are being provided until the process is complete but further media updates will be released when appropriate.