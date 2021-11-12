Nelson Police Department Presents Darwin Award Nominations

The Nelson Police Department is out with a pair of Darwin Award nominations.

The first involves a woman that had fled from a local business this summer after stealing a tips jar. Going off the description of having bright pink hair and shorts with rainbow socks up to her knees, nearby Nelson Police Officers could clearly see the pink hair running down the street and made an arrest.

“The perpetrator has been sent back to Hamburglar U for a refresher course.” says the release from NPD.

The second incident saw two individuals tagging the old hospital leave their unlocked iPhone behind when fleeing from police. The unlocked phone provided officers with the owner's information and identity while the nearby parked car also confirmed the culprit. Nelson Police say the pair showed up at NPD headquarters just a day or two later.

“These perpetrators have been sent back to kindergarten, where we learned the art of gathering up your mittens and other belongings before leaving for anywhere.”

The Darwin Awards Committee is reportedly taking nominations all year round.