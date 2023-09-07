Nelson Police Issue Missing Person Alert for Bryan Thomas-Marchenski

(Image provided by NPD)

A Missing Person Alert has been issued by the Nelson Police Department.

Bryan Thomas-Marchenski is a 39-year old Nelson resident and has not been heard from since Saturday afternoon, September 2nd, 2023.

Mr. Thomas-Marchenski is roughly six feet and two inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nelson Police and friends are concerned for his wellbeing and wish to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to Mr. Thomas-Marchenski in the past few days or anybody with relative information should contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.