Nelson Police Issue Missing Person Alert for Youth
(Image pulled from NPD Facebook)
Nelson Police are turning to the public for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old female.
Ember Bury was last seen on Thursday, January 26th, at 10PM.
Bury is described as being roughly five feet tall, weighing 40KG and has shoulder length blonde hair.
She is also believed to be wearing a black, trench coat-style, winter jacket with a hood, green leggings and a white knit hat.
Any relative information on the whereabouts of Bury should go to the Nelson Police Department.
