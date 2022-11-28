Nelson Police Present Budget Increase Request to City Council

Nelson City Council's latest Committee of the Whole heard the Nelson Police Department request a 6.8% boost to next year's budget.

NPD reports having one of the province's highest case loads per officer, second highest call volume and one of the lowest police-to-population rates for municipal departments across BC. Despite this, the start of 2022 saw that 20% of officers had been absent from daily duties for extended periods, causing increased overtime, missed vacation time and much more.

Council asked Chief Donovan Fisher how known conduct issues are impacting staff shortages:

“It’s a bit of a chicken and the egg thing with the conduct. I think it could be argued both ways; you know I don’t think it’s atypical per say here. This is some stuff that’s probably built up over a few years and has kind of come to the forefront a bit. We’re kind of experiencing this perfect storm where a number of things have happened….”

Chief Fisher adds that Nelson's "Core City Phenomenon" sees the population jump by 50% during daytime hours, which can be hard to manage:

“We’re significantly more busy during the day. Now at times you could argue that we have more serious calls at the night and after hours. But just the volume of calls, the volume of people coming to the department for just you know, finger printing for volunteer, paying fines, getting information….”

Mayor Janice Morrison looks forward to working with Nelson Police through the rest of her term:

“…. The majority of municipalities within in the province, you just get to be the Mayor, but when you’re the Mayor of Nelson you get to be the Chair of the Police Board. So I’ve had one meeting with the Police Board already which has been very interesting. I’ve been reviewing the Safer Communities Action Plan which has been put forward by the government….”

The over $275,000 requested budget increase would raise the total from $3.99-million to $4.27-million, supporting both additional operational and training costs for the Nelson Police Department.

Last Tuesday’s discussion, November 22nd, was just a presentation while the actual 2023 budget will be set during the five-year financial planning process.