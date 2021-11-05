Nelson Police Request Public's Help to Find Missing Woman

The Nelson Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a 56-year old Nelson woman, last seen in the area of the 600-block of Highway 3A.

Ms. Rain Shields, also known as Bella Black, was last heard from on Sunday morning, October 31st.

She is described as about five-foot-seven-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone who has spoken with Ms. Shields in the past few days should contact Nelson Police.