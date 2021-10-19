Nelson PTE Talks See Notice of Motion on Statutory Exemptions

Nelson City Council has passed first three readings for Permissive Tax Exemptions but one City Councillor hopes to change the process for the community's benefit. Once the motion had passed, Councillor Janice Morrison expressed interest in exploring a notice for winding down Permissive Tax Exemptions. Click here to watch the recording.

“…. Listening to the discussions that we have had…. I think the majority of Council; at least this Council would like to see the elimination of PTE’s but with the potential of preserving that concept of what we do have in the bylaw…. Half of a percentage point of taxation would be held aside for some fund we would yet know the name of…. Where we would sort of hold that equivalent amount of money and then for projects that would perhaps benefit a broader cross-section of the City than the selective PTE’s do….” says Councillor Morrison.

She says a notice of such actions would allow organizations to appropriately budget, while in-turn giving the City a window to consider tweaking the process:

“….. When you think about the four-year cycle for most PTE’s the better thing would be…. ‘you’re going to lose 25%”, so if you have a 50% PTE you lose 25% of it over four years until it was gone so that we wouldn’t be in this ‘oh we can’t change how do we give the PTE’s now because we’re making the decision tomorrow and we haven’t given any time to the proponents that we heard from’….”

Staff’s report says past discussions with Council have focused on the merits of Permissive Tax Exemptions as a tool to support developing affordable housing and whether there were alternative ways to direct funding to better target the increasing cost of living in our community. It also notes that some funding alternatives are expected to be part of the 2022 budget planning process.

The second suggestion from Councillor Morrison is for the City to continue writing to Government regarding eliminating statutory exemptions:

“…. Maybe statutory PTEs for churches are only 50% of their footprint; I mean there’s lots of options that they can work on….We can find a model and maybe it’s this other pile of money that we have, that we would help them. Because I think some churches do benefit the community more but we wouldn’t be giving it to them because they’re a church we would be giving it to them because they service a broader branch of the community….

A notice of motion was passed regarding writing to the Government on eliminating statutory exemptions, so the topic is expected to return at a future meeting.