Nelson Restaurants for Change Fundraiser Returns for Fourth Year

The Nelson Community Food Centre brings back Restaurants for Change today, October 19th, for their fourth annual fundraising event.

The fundraiser sees the cost of dinner meals at participating Nelson restaurants donated, with 16 participating businesses this year putting tonight’s gross food sales towards the Food Centre.

Development Director Andrew Creighton highlights two main reasons they're excited for tonight:

“One is that it’s a significant fundraiser which is a good thing and key to our organization. But I’d say maybe more importantly it’s just an example of how the Food Centre is working with local partners and in this case restaurants, in trying to improve the state of food security in Nelson.”

Creighton explains that the Centre offers four programs on top of events like this:

”Food Skills which is a cooking class…. We have a garden out front of the Nelson United Church here and Harvest Rescue where we pick fruits and distribute them through our Good Food Bank and other social service organizations, and the Good Food Bank which is what most people associate with us…. Those kinds of programs are more about making connections around good food…. But there’s nothing quite like a community dinner where you can have program participants, staff, volunteers, donors (and) anyone who walks in off the street who’s hungry, just all together….”

“There’s a bit of a pulse on uptick in participation this time of year every year so we’re seeing that and of course we’re also seeing raised food costs…. Everyone’s experiencing that….” he adds

Creighton estimates that 300 people participate in the Food Centre's four programs every week.