Nelson Soccer Association Presents Dome Facility Proposal to Council

Nelson City Council heard from the Nelson Soccer Association this week, October 3rd, regarding a proposed new indoor soccer dome facility.

The over 1000-member Association explains that growing numbers and shoulder-season weather impacts have sparked the need of a new facility. Locations proposed by the group include Mary Hall at Selkirk College, Lakeside Park, John’s Walk and Railtown.

Councillor Rik Logtenburg points to a recent presentation from the Climbing Association regarding their hunt for land:

“They did undertake their own site survey feasibility study that they funded from membership fees to do this. I would maybe recommend having a look at having that approach to it. Having said that it might not be necessary because you have a limited number of choices in the city.”

Mayor John Dooley suggests the Association consider a referendum for their regional catchment area:

“I don’t want to speak for the other tax-payers but I can tell you right now for 3.4 million (dollars), I’d vote for that as a tax payer. Because if you were to spread that around your catchment area; that would not be a big ticket item for the average tax payer to deliver this product….”

“…. I coached soccer for 15 years in Nelson and my first time I ran for an election, I was a one-issue candidate then and that was to get new soccer fields built in Nelson and we actually got those. The new fields are the ones that we built down there, but I think this is an amazing proposal that is very do-able.”

Just under one-tenth of Nelsonsites are members of the Nelson Soccer Association, but the group's growth is hampered by the current facility's limitations.