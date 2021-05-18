Nelson Speed Limit Survey Sees Over 320 Respond

Back in March the City of Nelson asked residents for feedback on the current speed limit.

It looks like Nelson residents aren’t entirely keen on the idea of lowering the limit to 30-kilometers per hour, as a report shows 54% voted not in favor.

There were over 320 participants and over 400 thoughts shared.

Some common expressions were people wanting more enforcement for the 40-speed limit already in place, as well as for people stopping at stop signs and parking too close to stop signs.

The report notes some potential opportunities such as only lowering the speed-limit to 30 in certain areas, like designated active transportation corridors, school zones and around parks.

Another conclusive opportunity is better and safer intersection treatments in known problematic areas.

As for respondents, 85% were Nelson residents, 49% were aged 36 to 50, 74% mostly travel by motor vehicle and 19% mostly walk.

This survey saw the highest participation to date since switching to the Thought-Exchange platform.