Nelson Tenants Union Strives for Just Housing

While the Provincial Rent Strike Bargain Campaign aims to win collective bargaining rights for tenancy across BC; the Nelson Tenants Union has concerns closer to home.

The Union formed late January aiming to even the playing field between tenants, landlords and realtors.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Nelson Tenants Organizer James Barbeiro to learn more:

“We recognize that the housing issues that we’re seeing are very much related to how we have commodified housing to such a level that most of the systems in place benefit housing speculators…. We importantly recognize that landlords have more power in the relationship between tenants and landlords and we want to create a counter balance to that to give tenants a voice.”

Barbeiro says weekly working groups plan and strategize, but it's also important just to have discussions:

“It’s connecting with your neighbours, it’s talking to tenants in your building or on your block and being ready for the instances where you might be wrongfully evicted, or maintenance is not being done on your building and so on….”

He adds while meetings are currently being held virtually; they're also looking for an in-person space. Barbeiro believes that wanting a massive return on investments isn't fair when housing is a basic human right.