Nelson Wednesday Farmers Market Set to Return to Baker Street

Nelson's Wednesday farmer's markets are moving to the 600-block of Hall Street, The Hall Street Plaza and a portion of Herridge Lane.

Council recently faced two Baker Street location proposals built on data from January's public survey which showed locals largely favor the accessibility of downtown. The ThoughtExchange survey saw 589 participants share 978, of which 395 represent Nelsonites and 115 represent downtown business owners.

Last Tuesday, April 5th, heard Mayor John Dooley express concern on a proposal to waive permit fees for businesses within 60-metres of the market:

“….That could eliminate actual farmers from coming into the market if 10 downtown businesses decide ‘now I want to move to.... Baker and put up 10 pop-ups’, that would mean that 10 people that would be there normally to sell fruits and vegetables would not be able to participate….”

The debate heard Councillor Keith Page propose rotating Baker Street locations annually:

“Do we envision that this is just the singular location where we want to see the farmers’ market or are we going to spread the pain and spread the love across the businesses? Because at the end of the day there are specific businesses along this street that are just having an impact, it’s not ephemeral to them….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward says any location outside of the Hall Street Plaza is losing amenities:

“I don’t mean to shoot you down or anything Councillor Page it’s just that I went through this for seven years, shifting, changing, moving and out of those seven years this was by far the best location and it reduced the traffic congestion by a lot.”

Council has only agreed on where the market is moving but have yet to decide on how businesses can be encouraged to participate and benefit from Wednesday markets. A report with additional information is expected to return to council chambers next month.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more from City Council's latest gatherings to follow.