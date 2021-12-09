Nelson Welcome Sign Competition Goes to Public Vote

The City of Nelson says it's time for the community to vote for preferred designs in the Welcome to Nelson Signs Design Competition.

The current Welcome to Nelson signs have received funding for replacements having reached the end of their lifespan the competition launched back in July.

Over 30 submissions were received, four remain for voting, and results will be presented to Nelson City Council in January.

Additional consultation with local indigenous groups will be taking place following the results of the community vote.

You can find the remaining designs by clicking here.