Nelson Welcome Sign Competition Goes to Public Vote
The City of Nelson says it's time for the community to vote for preferred designs in the Welcome to Nelson Signs Design Competition.
The current Welcome to Nelson signs have received funding for replacements having reached the end of their lifespan the competition launched back in July.
Over 30 submissions were received, four remain for voting, and results will be presented to Nelson City Council in January.
Additional consultation with local indigenous groups will be taking place following the results of the community vote.
RDKB Chair Speaks to Green Bin Program ExpansionThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Board Chair Linda Worley this week following the announcement.
Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, FridayWebster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.
Castlegar Council Approves Loan for Airport Reliability ProjectMonday, December 6th, saw City Council approve a Required Navigational Performance Project loan authorization that would enable aircrafts to determine eligibility to land lower into the valley and closer to the West Kootenay Regional Airport using GPS.
Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and morePolice were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.
Clean BC Grant Funding Hits RDKB and RDCKThe Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says over $700,00 is seeing the Green Been Curbside Collection Program expand to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B.
Trail RCMP Issues Benzodiazepine WarningThe detachment’s November 24th weekly release issued a Benzodiazepine Warning. Trail RCMP also want residents to watch out for small fires being set outside by homeless people trying to stay warm. Fire fighters responded to a pair of them recently downtown.
Castlegar RCMP Reports Pair of Stolen VehiclesAny relative information should go to the Castlegar RCMP Detachment.
Murphy Foundation and Smokies Partner to Support Special OlympicsMadelyn says she and brother Ryan, who is a former Smoke Eater, were fortunate enough to play sports and they want to give Special Olympians the same opportunity. The Smokies host Vernon this Friday and Penticton on Saturday.
City Council Receives Nelson Next PresentationMasterminds behind the Nelson Next Climate Strategy fielded Council’s questions on November 19th.