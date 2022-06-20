New Composting Facility to Open in Creston, more

(Image: Creston Composting Facility provided by RDCK)

A new composting facility at the Creston Landfill opens up tomorrow, June 21st, as part of phase one to implement a Regional Organics Waste Diversion strategy.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom heard from Resource Recovery Manager Amy Wilson to learn more:

“…. That is to facilitate processing and materials collected from their new curbside program that’s starting and they’ll (Creston residents) be taking and collecting both compost and recycling which is new to them…. as well as any residents that wish to self-haul or commercial businesses that wish to do so.”

Development of the Regional Organics Diversion Program started in 2017 and Salmo's new Central Composting Facility is set for completion by October.

“The facility at the Salmo Landfill…. We have underway already…. So that compost facility will be operational by the fall; it’s very similar technology just a larger size because there’s more material to be processed at that facility.” adds Wilson

“Getting organics out of the landfills helps to reduce our landfill emissions; it creates methane which is a very potent greenhouse gas…. It also extends the life of our landfills and it also reduces the impact of landfill leaching. So pulling that material out of your garbage, which can be up to 40% of waste, can be quite an important action towards diversion and climate action.” explains the RDCK Resource Recovery Manager

Residential organic waste makes up roughly 35% of material sent to BC landfills. Salmo’s pending facility will eventually accept organics from Castlegar, Greater Trail and more.