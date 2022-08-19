New Grand Forks Cat Shelter Location Moves one Step Closer to Reality

Monday, August 15th, heard PAWS-ative news from Grand Forks City Council with first three readings now passed in efforts to permit a cat shelter downtown.

Motions regarding a Zoning Amendment for 7114-2nd Street and a draft lease agreement for the cat shelter were carried by City Council back in June. Approval is needed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure before adoption, which is currently slated for September 19th.

First two readings of the bylaw were passed on July 11th, no written or verbal feedback was received by the public by August 10th, and third reading shortly followed the Public Hearing held on August 15th.

The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society was incorporated as a non-profit in late 2020 and currently operates out of a Johnsons Flats property. The Society’s website claims over 100 cats & kittens have been rescued since incorporation, with the majority coming from hoarding situations.

