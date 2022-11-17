New KC Recycling Partnership Closes Loop on Batteries

(Image provided by KC Recycling)

KC Recycling is the Pacific Northwest's leading recycler for lead batteries and recent work is closing the loop on recycled plastics.

KC's new polypropylene extrusion line breaks down this tough-to-recycle polymer into high-quality plastic resin that their new partner can put back into making product.

CEO Pete Stamper at Trail’s KC facility explains:

“We commissioned a new plastic recycling plant that takes scrap polypropylene plastic and converts it into polypropylene resin which is the raw ingredient for new plastic products and we recently established a partnership with East Penn Manufacturing, which is the second largest battery manufacturer in North America, to supply that polypropylene into their battery case manufactory line.”

“It’s the least recycled plastic of all the different types of polymers. What you see it used in is structural plastic like children’s car seats, paint buckets or car parts and things like that and so our polypropylene resin is already being used in those products including battery cases, (and) agricultural pots. It’s being used for plastic sheeting…. It’s a fairly common polymer it’s just not very recyclable today.” he adds

Stamper says there are other components of plastic products that they're soon hoping to tackle:

“We’re actually working on an electrolyte recycling plant as well, we haven’t started that one yet but we’re looking into that and we’re also looking at building a new battery recycling plant that would triple the capacity of our plant. That plant would also be able to recycle other kinds of plastic products like children’s car seats and paint buckets….”

"Closing the loop" is when the material left behind from recycling a product is put back into manufacturing that same product.