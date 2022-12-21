New Library Computer Lab Lands at Selkirk Castlegar

(Image provided by Selkirk: Selkirk College librarians Gregg Currie (left) and Sarah James (right) have been welcoming students to dive deeper into their studies in the new computer lab on the Castlegar Campus. Made possible through funding from Columbia Basin Trust, the lab provides both an important service and an opportunity to teach students the importance of information literacy.)

Selkirk College in Castlegar has a new Library computer lab thanks to funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The new $100,000 facility has more work stations, the latest computer technology and focuses on access for all students and the role that libraries play in higher education.

Head Librarian Gregg Currie explains:

“Most of the information for students now is actual digital as opposed to books. So it’s a place for students to work, it’s also a place for us to do informational literacy instruction for students. So that’s teaching students how to do research and how to evaluate information, which is kind of critical in our current age.”

Currie explains that a lot goes into the $100,000 price tag:

“The glass architectural walls that enclose the space, it’s new desks, new computers, carpet, sort of treatment for the glass walls, a new sort of large TV screen for doing instruction in there; that’s where the costs come from.”

The Head Librarian tells Bounce Radio that usage of the facility has been brisk:

“Busy with students using computers…. There’s a variety of software on it so students are there to research, to work on assignments, we do classes there sort of earlier in the term…. At this point no plans to expand on that space....”

Selkirk’s Castlegar Campus Library now has a total of 28 computers available for use, plus 50,000 print books and over 250,000 e-books. Before Currie arrived in 2008 the library featured just a few thousand e-journals and a handful of e-books.