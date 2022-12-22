NPD Issues Missing Person Alert
(Image provided by NPD: Patrick Mahoney)
The Nelson Police Department is requesting the public's help locating a man last seen near Nelson Safeway at 10:50AM on Saturday, December 10th.
Patrick Mahoney is described as a 44-year old caucasian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a short beard.
The Department is concerned for Mr. Mahoney's wellbeing and any relative information should go to Nelson Police.
