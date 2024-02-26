NPD Searching for Driver of Suspected Stolen Truck

The Nelson Police Department say evidence is still being gathered after a suspect fled from officers on Saturday afternoon, February 24th, 2024.

NPD members were patrolling in the 800-block of Hume Lane, just before 5PM on Saturday, and came upon a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male driver and female passenger.

The black Ram crew cab pickup truck was backed into a parking spot but suddenly sped off at a high rate of speed, in-turn colliding with a nearby fence and curb, when officers approached to speak with the driver.

The truck is suspected to be stolen, the licence plate attached did not belong to the vehicle, and while the suspect is known to police his identity is not being released at this time.

Thankfully nobody was injured but police did not pursue the vehicle.

Nelson Police highlights the risks associated with pursuing a vehicle in these circumstances, adding that just yesterday a 45-year old woman was killed by a vehicle fleeting from police in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I am thankful that our officers and members of the public were not hurt during this incident. Our officers are working diligently in pursuing criminal charges against the driver. This incident also highlights NPD’s proactive policing initiative to target hot-spot areas of criminality within the city.” says Inspector Kris Rice

The Nelson Police Department anticipates requesting charges of Flight from Police Officer and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle to the BC Prosecution Service.